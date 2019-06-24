Liverpool in talks to beat Manchester United to WORLD CLASS £125million double transfer

Liverpool are reportedly working to beat rivals Manchester United to two major transfers for a combined £125million.

The Reds have largely been tipped to be quiet in this summer’s transfer market unless the right names come up for a reasonable price.

According to latest reports, one of those is Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, who is being increasingly strongly linked with either Liverpool or Man Utd in an £80m deal.

The Ivory Coast international was a world class performer in 2018/19, reaching double figures for goals and assists from out wide.

While a wide-forward is not necessarily an urgent pressing need for LFC, they could do with more options as both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino went through dry spells last season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also being strongly linked with a battle with United for £45m Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.

The promising 22-year-old has a release clause of £45m and it could be that Liverpool are ready to meet that.

If they can get both these players in for £125m, it would be superb business by the Merseyside giants to add more depth up front and replace the departing Alberto Moreno.