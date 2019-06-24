Liverpool will COMPLETE summer deal on July 9 after snapping up starlet

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Conor Bradley when he turns 16 next month.

The Merseyside giants are in a strong position in the more immediate future as the current squad showed last season that they can compete for major honours both at home and in Europe.

In turn, it will be about improving the squad where possible, but also looking to add long-term pieces to the puzzle too with starlets who can enjoy a great future at Anfield.

That seems to be the line here as The Mirror report that Bradley will officially become a Liverpool player when he turns 16 on July 9 after coming through the ranks at Dungannon United.

It’s added that he will bag a two-year scholarship with the Reds after impressing for them in previous youth tournaments, and so he knows the setup well to ensure that it should be a smooth transition when he returns.

Further, the report notes that he supports Liverpool too and so it will undoubtedly be a dream scenario for him to continue his development with the club and to try and take that next step to emerge as an option in the senior side in the future.