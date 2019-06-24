Manchester United star plans talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Red Devils’ transfer stance explained

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is planning talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his situation with the club.

This is according to the Sun, whose report explains United’s transfer stance with regards to Tuanzebe, who is seen as a promising young player who could make more of an impact this season after some time out on loan.

The Sun explain that United could consider selling the 21-year-old if they receive an offer that’s too good to turn down, but it seems more likely they’ll trigger the option of extending his contract by another year.

Solskjaer has shown a willingness to promote players from the MUFC academy, so that could present Tuanzebe with an opportunity at Old Trafford next term.

Capable of playing centre-back or right-back, it’s clear the England Under-21 international could have something to offer to a team that has struggled in defence.

Man Utd conceded 54 top flight goals last season – their worst record in the Premier League era.

Tuanzebe may not be the one man who can fix that, but he seems a decent young player who’s worth having around, especially as United continue to struggle in the transfer market with no new defensive players signed yet this summer.