Manchester United ready to gamble on €120m star, given three weeks to complete transfer

Manchester United are reportedly not phased by Philippe Coutinho’s dip in form at Barcelona as they continue to eye up a transfer.

This latest update comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who also claim Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the former Liverpool star.

Coutinho has had a difficult time at Barca and Don Balon claim the Catalan giants are currently struggling to get anyone to pay their €120million asking price for him.

Still, the report does state that Man Utd are ready to ignore his recent plight as they believe he could reach his best form again, with PSG also holding that belief.

It remains to be seen, however, if any club can come up with something Barcelona will accept to let the Brazil international go.

According to Don Balon, the player has three weeks to find himself a new club, so United fans will hope their club can get to work on this quickly.

Coutinho was world class in his time in the Premier League with Liverpool and makes sense as an ideal replacement for under-performing flops like Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.