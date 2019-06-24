Talks today: Manchester United face paying £70million for top priority transfer target

Manchester United may have to end up paying as much as £70million in total to secure the transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old has long been linked with the Red Devils, with the Manchester Evening News recently claiming the full-back was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top priority target before moving on to strengthening another areas of his squad.

And the latest from the Independent is that Man Utd have struggled to agree a deal with Palace, who have not been keen on some of the club’s potential bonuses and add-on proposals.

The report claims the Eagles want a guaranteed £50m up front, and a possible £70m in total to sell their highly-rated England Under-21 international.

That’s a lot for a right-back, though as Liverpool and Manchester City have shown, attacking full-backs are becoming an increasingly important part of the game at the highest level.

United badly need someone like Wan-Bissaka to replace the departing Antonio Valencia, so they’ll hope to reach an agreement soon.

The Independent claim further talks will be held over the deal today so it may not be too much longer now before something official.