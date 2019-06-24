Video: Jesse Lingard puts recent controversy behind him with preparation for pre-season with Man United

Jesse Lingard has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, but now seems to be focusing on getting back into shape for pre-season with Manchester United.

A recent report from the Mirror claimed Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was expected to give Lingard a warning over his behaviour after a heavily-criticised video on social media.

However, Lingard now seems focused solely on his fitness as he puts the work in on the treadmill in the video above.

United fans will hope the England international can have a better season in 2019/20 after a big drop-off in form last term after becoming a key performer the previous season.