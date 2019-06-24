Manchester United FC Gossip and Transfer Rumours

An End To The Alexis Sanchez Drama?

Chilean star striker Alexis Sanchez is having a great time in Copa America 2019. Is that going to be enough for Manchester United’s fans to change opinion? A big majority of public opinion thinks the club needs to get rid of this player as the expenses are huge. Sanchez is 30 years old at the moment, and it is questionable how much can he actually help in the upcoming season. Scoring two goals on the international scene is just not enough to forget the bad shape he’s been in the last 12 months right? He made 27 appearances during the last season, scored two goals and provided four assists. When asked to compare EPL and international performances, Sanchez has stated he is feeling much happier playing for the national squad. He also mentioned that injuries played a big role in his motivation and form in season 2018/2019. There are a couple of teams from Spain and Germany interested in services of the Chilean striker, but nothing was confirmed yet.

Matthijs de Ligt Not Coming To Old Trafford?

Ajax have had one of the best seasons in the last two decades. The number of talented and young rising stars in this squad is very high. One of them, 19 years old defender Matthijs De Ligt was tipped to join Manchester United in the last three weeks, but it seems like he won’t be making a move to England. The young star insists on joining a team which plays in the UEFA Champions League, so Barcelona or Juventus are the most probable destinations for him. He has made 55 appearances in all competitions last season, helping Ajax to win Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup. We all remember what happened in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Tottenham Hotspur. There is no doubt he will represent a big addition to the national team of the Netherlands in their efforts to reach EURO 2020. Juventus are trying to find replacements for Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini in the back, so their interest in the Dutch youngster makes a lot of sense.

The Next Destination for Lukaku?

Romelu Lukaku is very close to leaving Manchester United as well. No one was really happy with the results and efficiency of this Belgian 26-years old striker in the previous season. He bagged only 15 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, so it is understandable why many fans desire to see him in some other club. Manchester United have struggled with efficiency, especially in the first part of the previous season, so things definitely have to change at Old Trafford. Inter Milan have shown the biggest interest for this player so far, but the negotiations are far from being over. Allegedly, Manchester United demand £72 million transfer fee from the Italian side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself stated that his strategy and football philosophy doesn’t have a lot of room for strikers like Romelu. Nerazzurri are surely going to act fast if squad’s first option Mauri Icardi decides to leave.

Pogba To Wear Juventus Jersey Once Again?

Allegedly, Paul Pogba has contacted Juventus’ head manager Maurizio Sarri to discuss a potential transfer. After winning the World Cup 2018 with France, Pogba’s form was very inconsistent throughout the whole 2018/2019 season. We all know what happened to him when Jose Mourinho was still in charge. In the end, Pogba scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for United last season. The price tag on Pogba’s back at the moment is £150 million. The first team which took the bait was Real Madrid. It seems like there is going to be a huge restructuring at Bernabeu this year. Paul himself expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford this summer. It seems like he doesn’t love to miss the UCL action. As seen on BettingSitesOnline.ca, there are plenty of betting opportunities with the major bookmakers to bet the transfer market. This page is always up to date when it comes to new bonuses or welcome packages.

Man Utd & Arsenal Battling For Armando Izzo

Both teams have conceded a lot of goals in the previous campaign, so the urge to sign new reinforcement is understandable. It seems like both clubs are interested in acquiring Torino’s defender Armando Izzo. The Red Devils conceded 54 times in the EPL, which is the worst record if we take the top 9 teams into consideration. Izzo is 27-years old player, usually playing right back or central defender if needed.