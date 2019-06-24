Manchester United star asks for club to treble his wages with new deal, ace confident demands will be met

Man United and England U21 star Dean Henderson wants to see his current wages trebled by signing a new deal with the club, with the shot-stopper confident in the club’s ability to meet his demands.

Henderson, who spent last season on loan at now-Premier League club Sheffield United, was one of the best ‘keepers in the Championship last season, something that saw him earn a place in England’s squad for the U21 Euros this summer.

And, despite making a howler against Romania on Friday, Henderson still put in some formidable performances for the Three Lions, with some even having him down as Aidy Boothroyd’s side’s best player.

And following this, it seems like Henderson is after a new deal at Old Trafford, as the Sun are stating that the 21-year-old is keen to see his current £25,000-a-week wage tripled by signing a new contract with the club.

The report also states that Henderson believes the Red Devils will be willing to bow down to his demands and hand him a new £75,000-a-week contract.

If United were wise, they’d hand Henderson what he wants in the form of a new contract, as the youngster definitely has all the ability and potential to become the club’s new first choice ‘keeper in the near future.

Given the financial power the club have, it wouldn’t hurt them too much if they were to agree a new deal with Henderson that would see him treble his wages, especially given the fact that they may need a new top class ‘keeper in the future.