Manchester United star willingly took 25% pay-cut in order to pen new two-year Red Devils contract

Man United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata reportedly took a 25% pay-cut on his £180,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford in order to pen a new deal with the Red Devils.

Mata recently agreed to extend his stay with Man United beyond this summer, and according to the Sun’s report, it seems like the Spanish international pulled out all the stops in order to ensure he did so.

As per the Sun, Mata agreed to take a 25% pay-cut on his £180K-a-week deal, which equates to £45,000, with the player then subsequently agreeing a deal around £135,000-a-week from this.

News like this will always be nice to hear, as it’s a breath of fresh air to hear a player willing to take a serious pay-cut to his wages to stay at the club that’s so dearly close to his heart.

Mata has been a very useful player for the Red Devils ever since joining the club from rivals Chelsea in January 2014, thus we’re sure fans of the club will be delighted to hear that he’s agreed to extend his stay in Manchester.

Mata has proven to be one of the main creative forces in United’s squad, and we’re sure the Red Devils would have been gutted to see him leave this summer on a free had he not penned a new deal with the club.

However, following his announcement of his extension, this won’t be a potential problem for the club anymore.