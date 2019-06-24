Neymar willing to make crucial gesture to take step closer to Barcelona return

Speculation is rife that Barcelona could move to take Neymar back to the Nou Camp this summer, and the Brazilian superstar is reportedly willing to do his part to make it happen.

The 27-year-old left the Catalan giants in 2017 in favour of a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, but it hasn’t been a wholly positive experience for him in France.

While he’s picked up more trophies and bagged an impressive tally of 51 goals in 58 games for the reigning Ligue 1 champions, Neymar has struggled with injuries and hasn’t been able to help them make a big impression in the Champions League.

Perhaps with that in mind, Sport note how rumours have been constant so far this summer over a possible return to Barcelona, and it’s now claimed that Neymar is willing to apologise publicly for the controversy over his decision to quit the club two years ago.

It’s suggested that could be a massive step towards the two parties sealing a reunion, but time will tell if that apology arrives and if it’s enough for Barcelona fans to leave the door open for a second stint at the club.

Given the quality that he possesses and the lethal partnership he formed with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in an attacking trident in Spain, it surely seems like a no-brainer for the Catalan giants if there is a possibility of bringing Neymar back.

Such a gesture from the man himself though would surely go a long way to forgetting what happened in the past and welcoming him back with open arms to lead them to even more success in the coming years.