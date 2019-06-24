Menu

Done deal? LEAKED footage suggests Nicolas Pepe Liverpool transfer announcement is imminent

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the potential transfer of Nicolas Pepe this summer and it now looks like this move could be the real deal.

See below as footage has emerged online showing a video of the Lille forward conducting his first interview as a Liverpool player.

Nicolas Pepe to Liverpool nearly a done deal?

Now, LFC fans have been here before and will know this doesn’t necessarily mean the transfer will happen, though it is a sign things are pretty serious.

Just last summer, these images of Nabil Fekir conducting the same interview were also leaked, showing just how close the Lyon star was to joining the Reds, though the deal fell through.

Nabil Fekir was so close to becoming a Liverpool player

Liverpool supporters will be desperate to see this one work out, though, with Pepe showing himself to be one of the deadliest attackers in Europe last season.

Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year-old, as have Paris Saint-Germain as they eye a replacement for Neymar.

But Liverpool will be as tempting a move as any for top players right now after their Champions League success last season.

