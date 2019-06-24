‘No better guy to play under’ – Chelsea ace relishing possibility of playing for Frank Lampard next season

Chelsea have been heavily linked with appointing Frank Lampard as their new manager this summer, and Tammy Abraham is keen to play for the Blues legend.

As noted by talkSPORT, Chelsea are expected to make an announcement imminently to confirm that Lampard will succeed Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

It comes after an impressive spell at Derby County last season, as he almost guided the Rams to promotion from the Championship before suffering heartbreak in the playoffs final at Wembley last month.

That has seemingly been enough to convince Chelsea though, as per the report above, and it’s clear that Abraham is fully aware of the speculation as he has welcomed the chance to play under Lampard in a major hint that he will be at the club next season and will hope to play a key role after impressing at Aston Villa last year.

“Yeah, if it was Lampard to take over the job. I believe in myself and there is no better guy to play under as well,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s someone you have grown up watching and has been at Chelsea forever.

“There is a great chance for us so we must get our heads down and training and go for it at Chelsea.

“I have already been talking to the club about pre-season. I’m going to have a couple of weeks and then come back hitting the ground running.”

With the Blues unable to sign new players this summer due to their transfer ban, Abraham was alluding to the fact that the young players, some of whom were out on loan last year, now have the chance to make their mark in the upcoming campaign.

Especially if Lampard gets the job given his ability to work with, and improve, young players as seen with his work at Derby, it could be an ideal match at a crucial time for Chelsea to ensure that they remain competitive.