Premier League 2019/20 Relegation Odds

The 2019/20 Premier League season is around seven weeks away, but most betting sites are already offering odds for relegation next season.

With the budget of teams in the Premier League vastly larger than most Championship sides and the current transfer prices, the step up to the Prem has never felt so large.

Will teams risk spending big to try and compete in the top division, or will they buy smart to prepare for the potential relegation?

Fulham’s summer spending will likely be a warning to the three promoted teams. They spent over £100m last summer but managed just 26 points as they finished second from bottom.

Shahid Khan (Fulham’s billionaire owner) certainly took a gamble that did not pay off. But, Wolves spent a similar amount and qualified for the Europa League, showing the gamble can pay off if you invest in the right players/staff.

However, Norwich City and Sheffield United do not have that kind of money available, and they will have to rely on the core of players that achieved promotion, plus a few “low cost” additions.

But, Aston Villa are a side that could spend that kind of money with their billionaire owners. They have the backing of a company owned by billionaire Nassef Sawiris and an American Billionaire in Wes Edens.

Villa have already spent an estimated £30+ million on four different players, signing Anwar El Ghazi, Kourtney Hause, Jota, and Wesley.

In fact, Villa broke their transfer record after spending a reported £22m on the Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes, from Club Brugge.

Meanwhile, Norwich have only signed one player so far, and that was Patrick Roberts on loan from Man City.

Sheffield United are yet to sign any players this summer, and it could reflect in the betting odds below.

Top five favourites to get relegated:

Sheffield United at 4/5 with BetVictor Norwich City at evens with Betfair Burnley at 9/4 with BetVictor Brighton at 9/4 with Betfair Aston Villa at 5/2 with Bethard

Best prices available

Sheffield United are the favourites for relegation, but not by much. This is likely due to Norwich and Sheffield’s smaller transfer budgets.

Of course, staying in the Premier League is no easy task. Let’s hope for a tense and long relegation battle with plenty of teams fighting for survival.