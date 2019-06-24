Real Madrid slap €55m price tag onto head of wanted star as Chelsea and Inter Milan eye transfers

Real Madrid are after around €55M for Mateo Kovacic this summer, with both Chelsea and Inter Milan set to do battle in the race for the Croatian’s signature.

Kovacic spent the last 12 months on loan at Stamford Bridge, and it looks like the midfielder could return to the Blues this summer should the west London club end up getting their own way.

According to Don Balon, both Chelsea and Inter are keen on signing the player on a permanent basis this summer, with Los Blancos slapping a €55M price tag on the player’s head because of this.

Kovacic proved to be a more-than-useful signing for Chelsea last season despite him not bagging any goals in all competitions, thus we’re not surprise to hear that the club are keen on signing him permanently this summer.

During his last season with Real, Kovacic found himself starting games from the bench more often than not, therefore, if Real are able to get €55M for him this summer, it should be seen as great business from the Spanish giants.

Chelsea are currently undergoing a transfer ban after being handed the punishment by FIFA for the transfers of players who are under the age of 18 according to Goal.

However, if the Blues manage to do something about this, it looks like their first port of call may be to bring Kovacic back to the club for good this time.