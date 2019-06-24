Video: Arsenal star scores for England Under-21s against Croatia

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson has made his mark for England’s Under-21s this evening with a well-taken penalty to make it 1-0 against Croatia.

Watch below as the forward, who spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim, kept his cool to confidently put away the spot kick.

Here’s Nelson’s goal, looking forward to seeing him in pre-season.pic.twitter.com/Dmuig2d57J — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) June 24, 2019

It’s not been the best tournament for the young Lions, but Nelson has given them something to cheer about with his strike tonight.

And Arsenal fans will be pleased to see him getting action at international level ahead of what they’ll hope is more of a first-team role in Unai Emery’s side next season.