Manchester United reviving £100m transfer deal hinges on Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly ready to consider an ambitious transfer move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

However, a deal is currently viewed as unlikely, though raising funds by selling big-name midfield player Paul Pogba could give them a chance of reviving a bid for Sancho, according to Forbes.

The England international has shone at Dortmund and Forbes report he’d likely cost at least £100million to bring back to the Premier League.

Still, it makes sense that Sancho might remain on Man Utd’s radar as they look so badly in need of attacking midfield signings to come in as upgrades on under-performing stars like Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Sancho looks as though he could instantly become a hugely important member of this Red Devils side, and, in truth, many MUFC fans would probably gladly see Pogba sold if it improved their chances of bringing in the 19-year-old.

The Frenchman has been an inconsistent performer in his three years at Old Trafford, and it might be best for the club to move on if an opportunity comes this summer to sell him for good money.

That could be reinvested wisely on more important signings like Sancho who might well be a better fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.