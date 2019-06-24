Arsenal can reportedly hold talks with Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as long as they meet his ‘unconfirmed’ release clause of £22million.

This latest update on the Tierney transfer saga comes via the Arseblog Arsecast, as quoted by Twitter account AFC Stuff.

The Scotland international has looked a superb young player in his relatively short career so far, and seems like he could benefit from a new challenge in a more competitive league.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with Arsenal by the Daily Record, and the latest from Arseblog is that he may have a buy-out clause of £22m that would be enough to get the deal done.

Arsenal will be allowed to speak to Kieran Tierney should their offer for the Celtic left-back reach £22m, which is believed to be an unconfirmed release clause.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping their club can move quickly on this one, with Tierney a superb talent who could be the ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal, as well as an upgrade on Sead Kolasinac.

Arsenal have had a quiet summer so far but need to get their act together quickly after a poor 2018/19 season that saw them finish trophyless with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Europa League final, which also cost them a crack at next season’s Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League.