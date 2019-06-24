Liverpool star responds to rumoured involvement in Arsenal transfer as ex-Gunner slams his old club for ‘taking the p***’ with signing efforts

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has hit out at claims that he’s been involved in talking Arsenal transfer target Kieran Tierney into leaving Celtic.

It had been reported by Football Scotland, citing the Transfer Window Podcast, that Robertson had had a word with Tierney about getting the most out of his career and not simply staying loyal to his boyhood club.

Robertson, however, has tweeted to say this is a ‘lot of rubbish’, so that probably puts that rumour to bed…

Lot of rubbish ???? https://t.co/TYlzTNyA7o — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 24, 2019

This comes as the 22-year-old Hoops ace continues to be linked strongly with Arsenal, with former Gunners striker John Hartson, who also notably played for the Scottish giants, slams his old side for ‘taking the p***’ with their efforts so far.

As you can see in the tweet below from the Welshman, Arsenal have low-balled Celtic big time so far, as he suggests a deal could perhaps be done at more like £25million.

Kt situation is Arsenal have made an offer of 15m for the player.. it’s taking the P***.. Celtic rightly have refused as they don’t want to sell.Arsenal to up the stakes to 20m with addons. 25m.. then it’s Celtic’s call. They could just say no of course ! — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) June 24, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see how this all pans out, but Liverpool fans probably wouldn’t thank Robertson if he were to ever get involved in helping a rival like Arsenal strengthen!