£20m star plans key talks to push through Tottenham transfer

Leeds United wonderkid Jack Clarke is reportedly planning talks with his club to tell them he wants to be allowed to complete a transfer to Tottenham.

The 18-year-old looks one of the most exciting young talents coming through in the lower leagues at the moment, having already established himself as a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 2018/19.

This has led to transfer rumours linking him with Spurs, and the latest from Football Insider is that Clarke looks set to step up his own efforts to get the move he wants.

This certainly sounds encouraging from a Tottenham point of view, though the report does suggest the north Londoners are still perhaps some way from agreeing a deal with Leeds.

According to Football Insider, LUFC want around £20million for Clarke and have rejected an £8m bid from Tottenham.

Still, if the player himself pushes for a move that could put the Championship outfit under pressure and boost Tottenham’s cause.