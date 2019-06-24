Triple swoop: Arsenal eye €100m-rated trio to strengthen spine of Unai Emery’s XI

Arsenal are reportedly setting their sights on a trio of Serie A players in the form of Armando Izzo, Franck Kessie and Ivan Perisic this summer.

The Gunners suffered real disappointment last season as they failed to break back into the top four in the Premier League and suffered defeat in the Europa League final.

In turn, they will be absent from the Champions League for a third consecutive season, and so the pressure will be on Unai Emery in his second year in charge to end that wait.

In order to do so, the Spanish tactician will hope to continue to stamp his mark on the squad, and according to Calciomercato, he has eyes on Izzo, Kessie and Perisic to strengthen the spine of his side to address a key area in each department of the XI.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

In turn, adding Izzo to shore things up at the back after an impressive season with Torino would be a sensible move, as would Kessie given his ability to add some steeliness and energy in midfield to offer defensive protection while also making driving runs forward to help in attack.

As for Perisic, the experience and quality that he possesses would surely be a huge boost for Arsenal, and although he may not strengthen the backbone of the line-up as such, he would be another quality addition to the squad to offer something different in the final third with his ability to provide real width, creativity and goals.

However, as with any signing, these three individuals won’t come cheap as Calciomercato note that Izzo is expected to cost €30m, Kessie would fetch around €40m as per Team Talk, while Perisic would be available for a fee in the region of €30m, according to the Daily Star.

With Arsenal said to only have around £40m to spend this summer, as per talkSPORT, Emery may well need to raise funds through players sales too, which will also simultaneously create space in the squad for new arrivals.