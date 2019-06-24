Maurizio Sarri wants £25m Manchester United transfer target as first Juventus signing

Juventus’ new manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly keen on Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier to be his first signing for his new club.

According to the Daily Mirror, the England international is being eyed up by both Juve and Napoli in a potential £25million transfer this summer.

The report explains that Trippier could come in to replace Joao Cancelo as he’s linked with a move to Manchester City.

This could be a blow for Manchester United, however, who also need a new right-back and who have been linked with Trippier as well this summer by the Daily Mail.

And with the Guardian reporting on the club’s attempts to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka dragging on, the Red Devils could perhaps do with a cheaper alternative.

Still, one imagines Spurs would rather not sell to a top four rival like Man Utd, with a move abroad far safer from their point of view.

Trippier has been a fine performer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, even if he saw a slight dip in form last season that may now have made him available for the right price.