Liverpool hope to seal defender transfer after rave reviews from scouts

Liverpool are reportedly hopeful of clinching the transfer of exciting young defender Sepp van den Berg ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich this summer.

According to Goal, the highly-rated 17-year-old is attracting plenty of interest and has really impressed Liverpool’s scouts ahead of a possible move.

Van den Berg does not have a huge amount of experience just yet, but Goal claim Liverpool scouts view him as looking as good as Joe Gomez did when he joined the Reds at a similar age.

The report explains that LFC feel the young Dutchman could emulate Gomez in quickly making an impact in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

If the Merseyside giants can win the race for Van den Berg’s signature, it would be another fine piece of work by the club in the transfer market.

Liverpool have spent wisely in recent years, splashing the cash when needed on players like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, but also bagging plenty of bargains and quality young players.

Van den Berg looks to be another to meet Liverpool’s high standards as Goal report on his performances but also his character impressing those who’ve taken a look at him.