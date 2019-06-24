Video: Herold Goulon scores INCREDIBLE goal with free-kick from his own half

Herold Goulon went viral on Sunday as he bagged this stunner for Pahang in their Malaysian FA Cup clash with Perak.

As seen in the video below, the former Blackburn Rovers star lined up a set piece from just inside his own half as it appeared as though it would be a long punt into the box.

However, he took everyone by surprise as he sent his effort sailing into the back of the net, with question marks undoubtedly going to be raised over the goalkeeper.

The goal arrived in stoppage time to make it all the more dramatic as Pahang secured a 3-1 victory in the semi-final encounter, as Goulon scored one of the most incredible and perhaps soft goals you’ll see for some time…