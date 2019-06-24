Crystal Palace banter Manchester United off with hilarious response to Aaron Wan-Bissaka transfer proposal

Crystal Palace have bantered Manchester United off with a hilarious response to one of the Red Devils’ bids to seal the transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Eagles right-back has long been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford, with the Guardian reporting on the latest meeting between the two clubs to try and thrash out a deal.

Wan-Bissaka is obviously a player Palace are not too keen on selling, and it’s claimed in the Guardian’s report that they rejected one ‘unrealistic’ offer from United that hinged on a bonus that would go through if Wan-Bissaka won the Champions League with them.

We admire Palace for saying it like it is and not being messed about by a big club with more money than they’ve known what to do with in recent times.

MUFC’s recent habit of splashing the cash hasn’t got them very far, so they certainly don’t seem a likely contender for the Champions League any time soon – a competition the club won’t even be competing in in 2019/20.

Despite the Guardian claiming Wan-Bissaka has agreed on a contract with Man Utd, it does still seem that a deal finalised between the two teams is still a little further away.