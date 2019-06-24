Man Utd have reportedly rejected the proposal of a player exchange deal from Paris Saint-Germain involving Neymar and Paul Pogba swapping places.

Despite having the most productive season of his career to date having bagged 16 goals and 11 assists, questions persist over Pogba given his inconsistency and perhaps the failure to meet expectations following his big-money move back to Old Trafford.

As noted by ESPN, the French international dropped a big hint earlier this month that he was keen on an exit ahead of next season, with Real Madrid specifically mentioned as the most likely destination if he were to leave United for a second time.

However, the Independent now report that Man Utd may well have had an opportunity of completing a direct swap between Pogba and Neymar this summer, but chief executive Ed Woodward isn’t in favour of the deal.

It’s noted that the Brazilian superstar’s wages would be a major stumbling block to any deal as he could demand around £900,000-a-week.

In addition, it’s added that Woodward is eager to keep Pogba at the club despite the issues mentioned above, and so a deal with PSG looks highly unlikely at this stage.

With that in mind, it doesn’t seem as though Pogba will be going anywhere let alone the reigning Ligue 1 champions, and that is arguably a positive for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he can plan to build around him this summer.

Regardless of his erratic form, the World Cup winner is one of the most gifted players in the current Man Utd squad, and losing him would be a huge blow for all concerned.

Rather than spend the summer trying to find a player capable of filling the void he would leave behind, Solskjaer can focus on buying the right players to help him flourish and for the team to win games. Coupled with the problems that Neymar’s financial demands could bring in the dressing room, perhaps Woodward is making the right decision in this case.