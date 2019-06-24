Arsenal consider transfer swoop for imposing 6’5″ centre-back

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of highly-rated young Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The 20-year-old has spent two seasons in the Dortmund first-team, gradually becoming more and more of a key member of their senior side after being snapped up from the Paris Saint-Germain academy.

A hugely promising talent for the future, Zagadou could clearly also be a useful addition for Arsenal in the present as they look in urgent need of new centre-backs this summer.

France Football claim the Gunners are interested in Zagadou, though a move for the commanding 6 foot 5 inches youngster could be a tricky one to pull off.

Arsenal have been linked with another promising young defender in the form of Saint-Etienne’s William Saliba by Le 10 Sport lately, but Zagadou could be another fine option for the north London giants.

Dortmund have a habit of bringing through top young players like this and cashing in on them for big money, with Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic among their recent big movers on a major profit.