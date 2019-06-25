£70m Liverpool transfer target drops BIG hint over future and leaves door open to move

Liverpool are now among the favourites to land Bruno Fernandes this summer, and this could be a big indication as to why.

The Sporting Lisbon ace is coming off the back of a hugely impressive campaign in which he bagged 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances.

That level of quality and consistency will surely be welcomed with open arms at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp will look to strengthen his squad where necessary this summer to keep his side in contention for major honours moving forward.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside giants are one of the favourites to sign the 24-year-old, who has been given a whopping £70m valuation from his current club.

As seen in the tweet below though, it has been claimed that Fernandes has dropped a huge hint on his possible preference this summer, as he has welcomed the idea of joining the reigning Champions League winners in a chance meeting with a fan.

Time will tell if this is a genuine hint and indication of where he plans to be ahead of next season, but it’s certainly enough to get some Liverpool fans excited over the possibility of adding him to their attacking line-up.