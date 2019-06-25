A number of potential acquisitions for Solskjaer’s Red Devils

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s appointment as manager of Manchester United, there have been some improvements on and off the pitch at the Red Devils. It’s certainly a far cry from the anger and general negative atmosphere that was lingering during the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho’s tenures.

Performances improved overall, with the fast-paced, positive attacking United we’re more familiar with on show at times during his short tenure so far, and improved supporter relations, with fans seemingly buying into Solskjaer’s managerial appointment and the subsequent football on offer.

The job is far from complete though, highlighted by the fact that despite some evident progress under their newly appointed manager, United still finished in a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League and a humongous 32pts off top spot behind fierce rivals, Manchester City.

There’s a huge gap, essentially, with sports betting markets clearly agreeing judging by the latest odds on offer heading into the new Premier League campaign. Manchester United are currently priced at 16/1 (888sport) to win the title, with Manchester City coming in at 4/6 (888sport) and a clear favourite to retain their crown – an indication, not that you really needed one, of just how far behind the Red Devils currently are.

Liverpool, who are currently priced at 13/5 (888sport) to deliver that long-awaited Premier League trophy, will undoubtedly strengthen further this summer, as will the likes of Spurs – who are currently priced at 14/1 to win the league – meaning Manchester United simply cannot afford to have a fruitless summer window or they risk falling further into obscurity.

With all of this in mind, below are a few names who have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months in what will surely be a tense summer ahead for all United fans.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace’s highly sought after defender has been endlessly linked with a move to Manchester, with a £50million bid from United reportedly rejected by the Eagles recently. The

young English star certainly fits the bill as United look to sign young and hungry players, particularly in what is a problem position for the team, at right back.

Ivan Rakitic

Should Paul Pogba depart the club this summer, Barcelona’s Croatian midfielder, Ivan Rakitic, could be the ideal replacement. It remains to be seen as to whether Barcelona would let him leave or if Rakitic himself would be keen on a move to Old Trafford, but Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo have claimed that United will make an attempt to sign Rakitic in the coming weeks.

Philippe Coutinho

Despite his connections to Liverpool, United fans would surely welcome the addition of Coutinho should he leave Barca in the summer window. It’s no secret that the Brazilian star hasn’t exactly pulled up any trees during his time in Spain, laying on just two assists and scoring five times. United are rumoured to be keen to help resurrect his career back in England, which would certainly suit both parties, you’d think.

Issa Diop

Manchester United’s leaky defence was arguably their main undoing in both the Premier League and the Champions League last campaign, so it comes as no surprise to see West Ham’s towering centre-back Issa Diop being strongly linked with a move to the Red Devils. According to reports in France, West Ham have rejected a recent £40million offer plus a player for their 22 year-old defender. Rumours are also circulating suggesting that Diop himself is keen on a move to Manchester. Watch this space.