Blow for Solskjaer as Man Utd set for snub from £80m-rated target in favour of rivals Man City

Despite a reported willingness to offer more than Man City, Man Utd are being tipped to miss out on Leicester City defender Harry Maguire to their rivals.

The Red Devils have work to do this summer after their disappointing campaign last time round, and there is arguably one glaring weakness in the squad that must be addressed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side concede 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last year, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, defensive signings to shore things up at the back are surely near the top of his wishlist, but it doesn’t appear as though Maguire will be the solution that he seeks.

According to The Sun, despite concerns over Man City’s desire to match his £80m valuation from Leicester, with the reigning Premier League champions said to be willing to offer £60m, United are seemingly unlikely to benefit.

It’s suggested that Maguire is keen on a move to the Etihad to join up with Pep Guardiola’s side as they seek a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany in the heart of their backline after his departure this summer. In turn, he has been tipped to push for City rather than take the option of joining Man Utd instead.

That’s a damning blow for the Red Devils, provided that their interest in Maguire is genuine, as their lack of Champions League football and struggles in recent years to compete for major honours is seemingly having a negative impact on their appeal to potential targets.

Time will tell what happens if Maguire doesn’t get his move to City this summer as that could spark a push to go to Old Trafford, unless he’s happy to bide his time and remain with the Foxes for another year.