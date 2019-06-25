Contract agreed: Frank Lampard closing in on Chelsea return as start date pencilled in

Frank Lampard is expected to start work as Chelsea manager next week after agreeing a £5.5million-a-year contract to take over at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues midfielder is a legend at the club from his playing days, and now looks poised for a quick return to west London as head coach.

Speculation has been going on for some time now that Lampard would be the surprise choice to replace Maurizio Sarri, who recently left for Juventus.

And now, according to the Sun, Lampard looks to be closing in on the Chelsea job and should start preparations for the new season next week.

The former England international will surely be a popular appointment with CFC fans, who never really warmed to Sarri despite a solid first season from the Italian tactician.

Despite inheriting a troubled squad from Antonio Conte, Sarri guided Chelsea back into the Champions League places and also beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final last month.

His style of football wasn’t for everyone, however, and Lampard may be the more suitable option due to his strong emotional bond with the club.

The 41-year-old has only had one season in management with Derby County, but did well to reach the Championship playoff final with a rather youthful team.