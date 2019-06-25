Chelsea edge closer to appointing Sarri successor, given permission to speak with top candidate

Derby County have confirmed that they’ve given Chelsea permission to speak with Frank Lampard over the possibility of becoming their new manager.

As noted by talkSPORT, the 41-year-old has been heavily tipped to be named as the next Chelsea boss within the next 24 hours.

SEE MORE: Chelsea star unlikely to stay with Blues as club open talks over transfer situation

It appears as though that timeline could hold true, as Derby have confirmed the Blues can now begin discussions with Lampard over a return to Stamford Bridge, as per their tweet below.

The former midfielder enjoyed a glittering playing career with Chelsea during a trophy-laden stint in west London, and so he will undoubtedly be a vastly popular choice to replace Maurizio Sarri who left for Juventus earlier this month.

Although he perhaps lacks experience at the highest level as a manager, Lampard certainly impressed last season in charge of the Rams as he went agonisingly close to securing promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the helm.

Further, with Chelsea’s transfer ban this summer in mind, his impressive work with the youngsters at his disposal at Pride Park also perhaps makes him a stand-out candidate for the Blues, as he will likely be given a chance to bring youth through to cope with the inability to bring in reinforcements.

With that in mind, coupled with the experience and knowledge that he would have accumulated during his playing career under some top coaches, Lampard could now be set for the biggest job of his career as he will undoubtedly be under pressure to deliver more successful times at Chelsea.

For now though, it remains to be seen if the two parties can reach an agreement on personal terms to seal Lampard’s return with Derby not standing in the way of an exit.