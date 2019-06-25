John Terry reacts to Frank Lampard news as he edges closer to landing Chelsea job

Chelsea legend John Terry seems pretty happy as he posted some blue heart emojis in response to news on his old team-mate Frank Lampard.

The former Blues midfielder has been granted permission by Derby County to hold talks over taking over at Stamford Bridge, and it’s clear Terry is as excited as most CFC supporters are right now.

See the tweet below with a screen-grab of Terry’s response to today’s big news:

Frank Lampard has John Terry’s seal of approval! ?#CFC ? pic.twitter.com/wczMVwxFZq — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 25, 2019

It now seems highly likely Lampard will end up at Chelsea after so much recent speculation suggesting he’s been the clear favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri after his move to Juventus.

The former England international is inexperienced at the highest level, but it seems his connection with the west London club is set to put him in a strong position.

It remains to be seen if that might backfire, but for now Chelsea fans – and other club legends like Terry – won’t be too bothered.