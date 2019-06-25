Manchester City star David Silva has confirmed that next season will be his last at the Etihad Stadium, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Spanish playmaker has been a world class performer and tremendous servant to City since he joined from Valencia, winning four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups in his time in England.

However, City fans won’t get to see Silva donning that sky blue shirt for much longer as he’s announced his decision to end his long stay with the club.

“No, this is the last one – 10 years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me,” he told the Mirror.

However, he told the Mirror that he thinks MCFC already have a ready-made replacement for him in exciting young English midfielder Phil Foden.

The 19-year-old has slowly become more of a regular in Pep Guardiola’s first-team, and does look a similar kind of creative player to Silva.

“I’m sure he’s going to be a fantastic player,” Silva said. “He’s a very nice man and he will be a good replacement for me.

“Apart from his natural skills, he’s a very competitive person. He always wants to win and that makes a very good footballer. When you’re young, you always ask people with experience.

“I’ve given him lots of advice, like how to move on the pitch. He’s taken the information in and he’s getting better day by day.”

City fans will hope Silva is right and that the youngster has what it takes to take on an important role in the team.