Manchester United must pay at least £49million to seal potentially crucial transfer

Manchester United are reportedly facing paying up as much as £49million to seal the transfer of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to Italian paper Tuttosport, as translated by Calciomercato, Man Utd hold an interest in Donnarumma amid doubts over the future of David de Gea.

The Red Devils shot-stopper is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and, as noted by Calciomercato, has attracted links with other big clubs.

United could perhaps do with getting a plan together to replace De Gea, with a new deal seemingly nowhere in sight as it stands.

Donnarumma has shone as one of the finest ‘keepers in Europe during his time with Milan and seems an ideal candidate, but it seems United could struggle to afford him.

The Italy international is, however, arguably looks decent value at that kind of price, and is surely the calibre of player United would be looking at if De Gea were to leave.

It has previously been suggested that MUFC could pay big for Jan Oblak in that position, and he’d be even more expensive at £107m, according to ESPN.