Four Athletes Who Can Teach You a Thing or Two about Gambling

Gambling has been a favorite form of entertainment for as long as we can remember and it gained more popularity with the advent of online gambling. People from all walks of life have placed their bets on a card game or sports team at some point, hoping they’ll double their money or hit it big in the jackpots at the end of the day.

Athletes are no different when it comes to their love for gambling, and it’s easy to know why. The highly competitive nature of gambling is almost identical to what athletes have to go through when they’re in a game, which is why a lot of them love to gamble as a way to relax.

But some athletes have put their careers—and money—on the line when they couldn’t handle the intensity and temptation of gambling.

Paul Merson

If you’ve been following English football, you probably know about Paul Merson, the attacking midfielder and playmaker who started his career with Arsenal in the 1986-87 seasons and played for 11 seasons with them. He played pivotal roles in the team’s success in winning the FA CUP, the Football League Championship twice, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Football League Cup. After playing for several clubs as both player and manager, Merson made his final appearance on the field with Welshpool Town in 2012.

But with his celebrated career, Merson recently opened up about his gambling addiction when he appeared on “Good Morning Britain.” While alcohol and drug problems are almost always typical with A-listers like Merson, he admits that his gambling addiction was the worse problem he had to battle.

“With gambling, you don’t have to put anything in, it’s just there. It just grips you – you are constantly looking at your phone and it just grips you,” he said. Merson also admitted that he lost millions from gambling and is suffering a relapse.

Joey Barton

Joseph Anthony Barton was one of the best English football players during his time. The midfielder appeared in 269 matches in the Premier League, 130 of which were for Manchester City. He also became the captain of the England National Team in 2007 and is now the team manager for Fleetwood town. But those who followed Barton’s career know that he has been involved in various controversies.

In 2017, Barton admitted to being a terrible gambler after he was banned from any football activity for 18 months. The Football Association made this heavy punishment after Barton admitted to placing 1,260 bets on football matches between March 2006 and May 2013. Last year, Barton spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today program saying that the gambling issue runs deep in English football. “I think, and I’m being conservative, I think 50% of the playing staff would be taken out (banned), because it’s culturally ingrained. You’d have half the players out for sure,” he said.

Wayne Gretzky

Considered as the greatest hockey player ever, Wayne Douglas Gretzky has enjoyed a long and successful career as a Canadian hockey player and head coach. Playing for 20 seasons in the National Hockey League, Gretzky holds the record for having the most goals and assists than any other player.

But Gretzky’s successful career hasn’t been free from controversies, especially with his love for a good game of gambling. With a net worth of more than $200 million, it’s easy for Gretzky to frequent Canadian online casinos and even make those trips to Vegas to hit the high roller scene. In fact, it is said that Gretzky has a $1 million casino credit line in Sin City. But it was his wife’s alleged participation in a betting ring that made headlines.

In an undercover police operation named “Operation Slapshot,” the New Jersey state police indicted Phoenix Coyotes assistant coach Rick Tocchet, a team in the NHL and Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet Jones for an illegal nationwide gambling ring. Fortunately, Jones was found not guilty of the charges.

Charles Barkley

Known as “The Round Mound of Rebound,” Charles Wade Barkley is one of the NBA’s most dominant power forwards ever. He started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers as its 5th pick for the 1984 NBA draft. He later moved to the Phoenix Suns where he was voted MVP and he was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History at the league’s 50th anniversary.

Barkley played for the Houston Rockets in 1996 and retired in 2000. The basketball player has always been open about his love for gambling and even admitted that he lost $30 million playing blackjack over the years and he always had the goal of winning a million dollars every time he hit The Strip in Vegas.

After he won that million, he would go on until he would lose everything. After losing a lot of money, Barkley finally decided that he needed to quit gambling before things go south for him.

These stories are proof that even the richest and most famous people can still succumb to the pitfalls of gambling if they don’t do it right.