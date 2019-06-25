Gary Neville on Man Utd’s early transfer window struggles and Pogba’s future

It’s been a slow start for Man Utd in the transfer window this summer as they face a crucial couple of months to get their squad right ahead of next season.

The Red Devils suffered real disappointment last year after failing to make the top four in the Premier League, as they now face a year out of the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Blow for Solskjaer as Man Utd set for snub from £80m-rated target in favour of rivals Man City

After an initial upturn in form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed, the Norwegian tactician experienced the same difficulties faced by predecessor Jose Mourinho towards the latter stages of the campaign, and so this summer gives him a chance to stamp his mark on the squad and refresh things where necessary.

As per BBC Sport, Daniel James has arrived at Man Utd in a reported £15m from Swansea City, although the wait continues for the next new signing as the Red Devils have various positions to address this summer.

However, Neville insists that it’s difficult for all clubs at this stage of the summer to land their preferred signings, and it’s no different for United as he expects the process to take time.

“It’s difficult to do business, it’s not easy. Everyone knows Manchester United want players and price tags will go up,” he told Sky Sports. “They probably have 50 meetings before they sign for a club nowadays. Manchester United will be in the pit with the rest of the sharks looking for the big signings.

“Players that are being bandied about, there are four or five clubs in for them. They aren’t just going to sign for the first club, they’ll choose wisely and look at the different aspects. Manchester United have got a big job to do in order to get a squad right for a championship challenge. Hopefully that’ll start this summer but it’s not just bringing players in, it’s about getting some out.”

Meanwhile, Neville also discussed Paul Pogba and his future at the club, as the Frenchman has hinted this month that he could seek a new challenge elsewhere, as noted by ESPN.

The Man Utd legend has taken a philosophical approach to the situation, as he has reiterated that Solskjaer simply needs to identify which players want to be at the club and have the right attitude to take United back to where they want to be. For those that don’t, exits will undoubtedly be discussed.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to disagree with his assessment of the situation, and building around Pogba is surely going to be the desired strategy this summer rather than spending time finding a replacement to fill the void he would leave behind.

“They don’t have to keep any player,” he added. “Manchester United are a better team when Paul Pogba plays but if players don’t want to be at the club – that doesn’t mean Pogba, he may want to be at the club – you have to get everybody onside and aligned with where you’re going.

“Ultimately, that’s the first thing Ole had to do – to work out who was going to be ready for the club moving forward. You’ve got to get players in before you let them go because being armed with the money makes you vulnerable.”