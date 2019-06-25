Jose Mourinho wants to clinch Barcelona transfer raid if he lands Newcastle United job

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing up a transfer raid for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes if he lands the Newcastle United job.

Sport Mediaset have been among the sources to link Mourinho with replacing Rafael Benitez at Newcastle, in what would be a seriously impressive appointment by the Magpies.

And according to Don Balon, it could help them land a top midfield player in the transfer market as Mourinho is said to be eager to snap up Gomes this summer.

The Portugal international seems likely to be on the move this summer after struggling in his time at the Nou Camp, but then impressing on loan at Everton last season.

It’s little wonder Mourinho might be keen to have Gomes with him at NUFC after seeing what the 25-year-old can do in the Premier League.

Sport recently suggested Gomes was close to finalising a permanent transfer to Everton, but it’s all gone a little quiet on that front.

So there may well be an opportunity for Newcastle to pounce if they bring in Mourinho.