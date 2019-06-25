REVEALED: Former Manchester United manager in pole position to land Newcastle job

Following the departure of Rafael Benitez, it looks like it will be a former Manchester United manager coming in next at Newcastle this summer.

Ex-Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho remains out of work since being sacked midway through last season, and he’s just 4/1 with Ladbrokes to take over at St James’ Park.

Another former Man Utd manager David Moyes is not that far behind at 7/1, while you can also get a tempting 6/1 on Claudio Ranieri, who is available after a caretaker stint at Roma.

The Italian tactician famously won the 2015/16 Premier League title with Leicester City, so there’s no doubt he’d be a tempting option for another team who’ve generally scrapped it out at the wrong end of the table.

Still, it seems Mourinho is the clear favourite, and that would probably be the most ambitious appointment of all from Newcastle’s point of view.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Betting interest in the next Newcastle boss remains high and as things stand it’s Mourinho who continues to head the market. It might be wishful thinking but plenty of fans and punters alike seem to think The Special One will find himself in the St James’s Park dugout in the next few weeks.”

Next Newcastle manager odds (Ladbrokes):

Jose Mourinho – 4/1

Claudio Ranieri – 6/1

David Moyes – 7/1

Mikel Arteta – 8/1

Garry Monk – 8/1

Avram Grant – 10/1

Chris Hughton – 10/1

Patrick Vieira – 14/1

Roy Keane – 14/1