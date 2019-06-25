Jurgen Klopp eager for Liverpool ace to snub exit this summer, two key factors which could change stance

Liverpool are reportedly hopeful that Simon Mignolet will stay at Anfield this summer despite struggling with a lack of playing time last season.

Following his move from Roma last summer, Alisson dominated between the posts for the Merseyside giants as he conceded just 34 goals in 51 games while keeping 27 clean sheets.

Given his price-tag and that form, it was always going to be a struggle for Mignolet to get a look in, as he was limited to just two appearances all season which came in the FA Cup and League Cup respectively.

Given the quality and experience that he possesses, he could arguably walk into another starting line-up quite easily, and as per the Evening Standard, it had been suggested that the Belgian ace was set to be allowed to leave given his bit-part role at Anfield.

However, as noted by The Times, it’s now suggested that he’ll remain at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp is keen for him to stay having impressed him and his coaching staff with his professionalism and approach despite being kept out of the side for the large part of the campaign.

To his credit, it can’t be easy for Mignolet to sit on the sidelines knowing that it will take an injury or a dramatic loss of form from Alisson to give him a chance to even get a look in.

In turn, to show that attitude and continue to impress the coaching staff is commendable, although the Times note that two key factors could change the club’s stance on the stalwart.

It’s noted that Mignolet could still be given the green light to leave if an offer arrives that he’s eager to take and if it meets Liverpool’s valuation of him.

It seemingly looks as though Liverpool would much rather keep the 31-year-old though, but will be willing to let him leave if he wishes to take up a new challenge elsewhere.