Mateo Kovacic has reportedly informed parent club Real Madrid that he wants to complete a permanent transfer to loan club Chelsea despite the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

The Croatia international was brought to Chelsea by Sarri in a loan move last summer, but the Italian tactician has since left the Blues to take over at Juventus.

Still, Spanish outlet AS, as translated by the Metro, reports that Kovacic, who has an asking price of £45million, wants to be allowed to join Chelsea on a permanent basis.

It remains to be seen if CFC will definitely take up their option to sign him, however, with Frank Lampard set to hold talks over replacing Sarri and perhaps having plans of his own for the team’s midfield.

Derby County can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge. — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) June 25, 2019

Kovacic was not particularly impressive in his season on loan in west London, so most fans probably won’t be too bothered about the club keeping him.

The 25-year-old hadn’t been first choice at Real Madrid either before his time in England, so it remains to be seen what the future holds for him, even if he is keen to stay at Chelsea.