Leicester City poised to complete first summer signing in time for pre-season training next week

Leicester City are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window with a swoop for Luton Town youngster James Justin.

According to the Leicester Mercury, the 21-year-old defender looks set to be on the move for roughly £6million, including add-ons and bonuses as Leicester and Luton strike an agreement.

Justin looks a hugely promising young talent whose shone in the lower leagues, just as a number of star names from the top flight did earlier in their careers.

Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Harry Maguire are among the current Leicester stars who first made an impression in the Championship before becoming big names in the PL, while Dele Alli and Joe Gomez are others to make similar moves and thrive.

It remains to be seen if Justin can make that same kind of impact, but LCFC’s recruitment in recent times has usually been pretty spot-on.

The versatile full-back started out in midfield earlier in his career but can now play left-back or central defence, and already has 114 appearances to his name for Luton.

Foxes fans can now get excited about seeing their new signing in action, with a deal expected to be completed in time for pre-season next week.