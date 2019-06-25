Video: Barcelona star Lieke Martens scores insane back-heel nutmeg volley in Women’s World Cup clash

Barcelona’s Lieke Martens may have just scored the goal of the tournament at this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Watch below as Martens nets an audacious finish for the Netherlands against Japan, somehow back-heeling the ball in from a corner.

I know this is turning into a Lieke Martens fan account BUT SHE JUST SCORED A BACKHEEL VOLLEY WHERE SHE NUTMUGGED THE DEFENDER pic.twitter.com/FBFLYLZnKz — Danny Cloake (@DannyCloake) June 25, 2019

Not only that, the ball goes through a defender’s legs on its way in, making it a back-heel nut-meg volley – not something you see every day!

The 26-year-old is one of the big names in this competition, having made over 100 caps for the Netherlands and scoring 43 goals.