Video: Barcelona star Lieke Martens scores insane back-heel nutmeg volley in Women’s World Cup clash

FC Barcelona
Barcelona’s Lieke Martens may have just scored the goal of the tournament at this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Watch below as Martens nets an audacious finish for the Netherlands against Japan, somehow back-heeling the ball in from a corner.

Not only that, the ball goes through a defender’s legs on its way in, making it a back-heel nut-meg volley – not something you see every day!

The 26-year-old is one of the big names in this competition, having made over 100 caps for the Netherlands and scoring 43 goals.

