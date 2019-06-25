Zinedine Zidane insists Real Madrid clinch transfer of Liverpool star

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly insisting that his club clinch the transfer of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as he seeks to build an exciting new front line.

The Spanish giants have already signed Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, and it seems Zidane remains keen on adding Mane to that list, according to Don Balon.

The Senegal international was one of Liverpool’s most impressive performers in their Champions League-winning campaign of 2018/19, and Don Balon suggest the fact that he’s now won a major trophy with the Reds might also increase his chances of switching Anfield for the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if that’s really true, but LFC fans may also be worried that the Mane Real Madrid rumours won’t seem to die down.

Just the other day, Diario Gol claimed Real president Florentino Perez was continuously probing the Merseyside giants about the former Southampton man.

Madrid are used to getting the players they want, but Liverpool will hope to hold firm as they won’t want to lose even more big names to La Liga after having to cope with the departures of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in recent times.