Liverpool transfer news: Medical scheduled for 1st signing, announcement on Monday, Reds duo close to exits

Liverpool transfer news is starting to hot up as we get into the thick of this summer’s transfer window, with plenty of potential ins and outs on the horizon at Anfield.

Having won the Champions League last season and finished on a record-high 97 points in the Premier League, it’s not necessarily obvious how to improve Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Still, the Reds can’t rest on their laurels either, and it looks like they’re now getting to work on clearing out some deadwood, and bringing in an exciting young talent.

Here’s the latest Liverpool FC news and gossip in one handy round-up…

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of in-demand 17-year-old wonderkid Sepp van den Berg in an exciting move.

Bayern Munich are also among the clubs to be strongly linked with the Dutch defender, but it now looks like he’s heading to Liverpool, with a medical scheduled in for him.

This means an announcement could be imminent for Van den Berg, who has received rave reviews from LFC scouts, according to Goal.

Simon Mignolet to leave Liverpool for Crystal Palace

An exit that makes sense for Liverpool, it looks as though backup goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is heading for Crystal Palace.

That’s according to the Express, who state Roy Hodgson is lining up an £8million bid for the Belgium international after his lack of recent action in Klopp’s side.

Mignolet is firmly behind Alisson in the pecking order now and will surely have to move on if he is to get himself onto an actual Premier League pitch any time soon.

Alberto Moreno agrees terms with Villarreal

Finally, Spanish source Marca claims out-of-contract Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is closing in on a move to Villarreal.

The defender’s deal could be announced on Monday as he’s agreed terms with the La Liga club after five years on the books at LFC.

Moreno fell out of favour with the club after the excellent form of Andrew Robertson, and it’s little wonder he’s been allowed to leave on a free this summer.