Liverpool URGED to beat Arsenal to £55m-rated Premier League star by former Reds ace

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has urged the Reds to try and beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

As noted by The Sun, the Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old, while it’s noted in that report that he could cost around £55m to prise away from Selhurst Park.

It’s noted that with Arsenal’s limited spending power this summer in mind, they could struggle to match Palace’s demands for their winger, and so that could open the door for Liverpool to make their move, which is what Aldridge believes that they should do.

“Wilfried Zaha is the one I think he [Klopp] should go for,” Aldridge told Independent.ie.

“With Daniel Sturridge leaving the club and his huge wages coming off the weekly bill, it opens up the opportunity for Klopp to sign an out-and-out goalscorer who could offer something different if one of the front three is injured or out of form.

“Zaha has given Liverpool some real problems in the last couple of years and Klopp’s ability to turn talents of his type into consistent performers has to make him the kind of player who could thrive at Anfield.”

Zaha bagged 10 goals and 10 assists in 34 Premier League appearances last season as he continued to show just how important he is to the Eagles.

In truth, Aldridge makes a good point about Klopp’s ability to improve players and take them to the next level, and so it may well be an astute move from the Reds if they enter the race for the winger to add quality depth in the attacking third to ensure that they can rotate and continue to compete on multiple fronts.