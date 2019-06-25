Video: Luis Suarez demands opponent is booked for truly bizarre reason

Barcelona star Luis Suarez had a normal one as usual in action for Uruguay against Chile in their Copa America clash.

Watch below as the former Liverpool man reacts furiously to a Chile player attempting to stop a pitch invader by tripping him up.

Only Luis Suarez would call for an opponent to be booked for tripping a pitch invader ? pic.twitter.com/SFdv5PNcgw — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 25, 2019

Suarez raises his arms in disbelief and gestures towards the referee to book his opponent for this ‘foul’.

We’re really not sure many other players in the world would have even considered trying this, but that’s Luis Suarez for you.