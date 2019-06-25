Manchester United hold intensive transfer talks over star with bargain release clause

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak, though he’s also a transfer target for a number of other top clubs in England and Europe.

The 19-year-old looks a hugely promising talent and would surely be a welcome addition at Old Trafford, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks in urgent need of more quality central defensive options.

It remains to be seen, however, if Kabak himself will pick Man Utd as he seemingly has so many other offers, with Kicker reporting that the Red Devils have been joined by Bayern Munich, Schalke, AC Milan, Monaco and West Ham in holding talks over a potential deal.

Kabak has five years still to run on his Stuttgart contract, but signing him shouldn’t be too much of a problem for someone like United in particular as he has a very cheap release clause.

According to the Metro, the Turkish youth international has a clause that allows him to leave the club for just £13.5million.