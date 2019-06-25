3 in, 5 out: Solskjaer ready to LAUNCH £175m transfer spending spree to follow Wan-Bissaka signing for Man United

It looks set to be a busy end to the summer for Manchester United as the transfer gossip comes thick and fast.

The latest on Man Utd’s transfer plans is that they’re working to push through the completion of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, which could then spark a flurry of other changes to the squad at Old Trafford.

According to the Independent, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also eyeing two new midfielders in the form of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes and Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff.

The pair could cost a combined £95million, if recent reports are to be believed, and are being lined up as Paul Pogba’s MUFC future looks in doubt.

The France international has been linked with Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and could be followed out of the exit door by as many as four others.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to join Inter Milan after a lengthy saga, while Alexis Sanchez is another big name United appear keen to sell.

Along with that, squad players like Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian are also not in Solskjaer’s plans, so could be offloaded before the end of the transfer window as well.

Finally, the Independent also continue to link Man Utd with £80m-rated Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, who could be a dream addition to improve the team’s defence.

However, Manchester City have also been linked with the England international, so it remains to be seen if United can tempt him to the red half of Manchester instead.