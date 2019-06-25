Menu

Video: Manchester United star’s agent arrives at club offices to try to finalise transfer

Manchester United fans have flagged up the video below of Romelu Lukaku’s agent arriving at Inter Milan’s offices to try to get a transfer done for Romelu Lukaku.

There have been long-running rumours linking Lukaku with Inter this summer, with one of the recent reports from the Express even stating a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi could be possible.

See above as Federico Pastorello arrives to discuss a move for the Belgium international to join the Italian giants in what would be an exciting move for them.

It’s a tad worrying for Man Utd, however, with the club taking time to get any signings in this summer, meaning bringing in a replacement for Lukaku is by no means a foregone conclusion.

