Medical done: €30m-rated Barcelona misfit on verge of exit as part of swap deal

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is reportedly on the cusp of sealing an exit from the Nou Camp as he closes in on a switch to Valencia.

The 30-year-old has had a frustrating spell with the Catalan giants, as since joining the club from Ajax in 2016, he has been limited to just 32 appearances.

That’s largely been down to the form of No.1 choice between the posts Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and so given the quality and experience that the Dutchman possesses, he will undoubtedly feel as though he can play a more prominent role elsewhere.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that’s exactly what he’s getting as he passed a medical with Valencia on Tuesday morning, with an image emerging of him posing in the club’s training top, and so it appears as though only official confirmation of the deal is now missing.

It’s added in the report that while Cillessen is said to be valued at €30m, it will likely be a straight swap between the two La Liga sides, with Neto heading in the opposite direction to replace him.

Ultimately, it’s a deal that suits all parties as the Dutch shot-stopper will get his wish by playing a bigger role at Valencia, while they get a direct replacement for Neto.

As for Barca, they still get a quality back-up option behind Ter Stegen and Neto is perhaps more open to the role of playing cover for the German ace.

In turn, it makes sense for all concerned and so time will tell when the official announcement arrives to confirm the switch as the image in the report above would suggest that Cillessen is an all-but done deal.